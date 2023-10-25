Luke Evans Net Worth: The Multi-Talented Welsh Star

Luke Evans, the Welsh actor and singer, has carved a remarkable path in the entertainment industry. With a substantial net worth of $9 million, he’s made a name for himself both on screen and in the world of music.

Early Life

Born on April 15, 1979, in Pontypool, Wales, Luke Evans is the only son of Yvonne and David. Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness in the quaint village of Aberbargoed, he made the decision to leave the religion at the age of 16.

This marked a significant turning point, leading him to Cardiff, where he honed his singing skills under the guidance of coach Louise Ryan. His dedication paid off as he secured a scholarship to the London Studio Centre, successfully graduating in 2000.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Luke Evans commenced his career on the grand stage of London’s West End. He featured in a variety of productions, showcasing his immense talent. His credits include roles in “La Cava,” “Miss Saigon,” “Rent,” “Avenue Q,” and “Taboo.” Notably, in 2008, he portrayed Vincent in Peter Gill’s “Small Change,” a role that garnered the attention of American casting directors and earned him an Evening Standard Award nomination for Outstanding Newcomer. 2008 also saw him step into the shoes of actor Yves Montand in the show “Piaf.”

Film Career

Evans took his star power to the silver screen in 2010, making a significant impact with roles in four feature films. He first graced the biopic “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” in the supporting role of Clive Richards. Next, he portrayed the Greek god Apollo in the remake of the action fantasy film “Clash of the Titans.” In that same year, his versatility shone as he featured in two other films, namely Stephen Frears’ romantic comedy “Tamara Drewe” and Ridley Scott’s action film “Robin Hood,” in which he took on the role of the Sheriff of Nottingham’s thug.

The years following his breakthrough were equally prolific. In 2011, Evans showcased his acting prowess in four more films, including the action thriller “Blitz,” Paul W. S. Anderson’s version of “The Three Musketeers,” the dark comedy “Flutter,” and Tarsem Singh’s fantasy action film “Immortals,” where he played Zeus. His career continued to soar as he secured leading roles in thrillers like “Ashes” and “The Raven,” along with the horror film “No One Lives.”

2013 marked a turning point with two significant roles. Evans assumed the mantle of the antagonist, Owen Shaw, in the action film sequel “Fast & Furious 6.” He also portrayed Bard the Bowman in the second part of Peter Jackson’s Tolkien adaptation, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” His captivating performances ensured that he reprised both of these roles in the respective sequels.

The subsequent years were filled with standout performances. Evans took on the roles of Vlad Drăculea and his alter-ego Dracula in the fantasy action film “Dracula Untold.” He further displayed his range in movies like “High-Rise,” “Message from the King,” and “The Girl on the Train.” In 2017, he donned the villainous role of Gaston in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” He also starred as William Moulton Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman, in “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.” His filmography boasts an impressive list of titles, including “State Like Sleep,” “10×10,” “Ma,” “Murder Mystery,” “Anna,” “Angel of Mine,” “Midway,” and “Crisis.”

Luke Evans Television Career

Television marked another exciting dimension of Evans’s career. In 2013, he made his small screen debut as the real-life criminal Bruce Reynolds in the British miniseries “The Great Train Robbery.” His next main role came in 2018 when he was cast as New York Times illustrator John Moore in the TNT period drama series “The Alienist,” based on Caleb Carr’s novel. In 2020, he lent his voice to the character King Merriman in the Hulu animated series “Crossing Swords.” The following year, he starred as Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins in the British miniseries “The Pembrokeshire Murders” and was part of the ensemble cast of the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

His television journey continues with the Disney+ miniseries “Little Town,” in which he reprises his role as Gaston, and the Apple TV+ series “Echo 3,” inspired by the Israeli series “When Heroes Fly” and the novel behind it.

Luke Evans Music Career

Apart from his success in film and television, Luke Evans has ventured into the world of music. In November 2019, he released his debut album, “At Last,” which soared to the 11th spot on the UK Albums Chart. The album featured singles like “Changing” and a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield.” Evans embarked on a tour supporting “At Last” in 2021, showcasing his musical talents.

Luke Evans Net Worth

Luke Evans net worth is $9 million.

Is Luke Evans a Gay?

Luke Evans has been openly gay since his interview with the UK’s Gay Times in the early 2000s. While he prefers to keep his private life away from the press, he’s been in reported relationships with Colombian actor Victor Turpin and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra in the late 2010s. In a 2021 interview, Evans shared his interest in one day having children, offering a glimpse into his personal aspirations.

