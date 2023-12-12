fbpx
    NEWS

    Kenya Railways Announces Fare Adjustments For Madaraka Express And Commuter Trains

    Updated:
    train fares
    SGR Train. [COURTESY]

    Kenya Railways has announced fare adjustments that will come into effect starting January 1, 2024.

    The adjustments will apply to the Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train, and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains.

    “Dear Esteemed Customer, please observe the adjusted fares for Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains. The adjusted fares will take effect from 1st January 2024,” Kenya Railway said.

    New Fare for First Class Madaraka Express

    • Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh180
    • Nairobi – Emali: Ksh1,190
    • Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh1,820
    • Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh2,240
    • Nairobi – Voi: Ksh3,200
    • Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh3,680
    • Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh4,310
    • Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh4,500

    New Farefor Economy Class Madaraka Express

    • Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh90
    • Nairobi – Emali: Ksh390
    • Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh600
    • Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh740
    • Nairobi – Voi: Ksh1,050
    • Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh1,350
    • Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh1,410
    • Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh1,500

    The notice urged customers to take note of these adjustments and plan their travels accordingly.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Fleeing Driver Kills Police Officer at a Roadblock in Busia

