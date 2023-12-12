Kenya Railways Announces Fare Adjustments For Madaraka Express And Commuter Trains

Kenya Railways has announced fare adjustments that will come into effect starting January 1, 2024.
The adjustments will apply to the Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train, and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains.
“Dear Esteemed Customer, please observe the adjusted fares for Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains. The adjusted fares will take effect from 1st January 2024,” Kenya Railway said.
New Fare for First Class Madaraka Express
- Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh180
- Nairobi – Emali: Ksh1,190
- Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh1,820
- Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh2,240
- Nairobi – Voi: Ksh3,200
- Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh3,680
- Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh4,310
- Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh4,500
New Farefor Economy Class Madaraka Express
- Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh90
- Nairobi – Emali: Ksh390
- Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh600
- Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh740
- Nairobi – Voi: Ksh1,050
- Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh1,350
- Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh1,410
- Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh1,500
The notice urged customers to take note of these adjustments and plan their travels accordingly.
