Kenya Railways Announces Fare Adjustments For Madaraka Express And Commuter Trains

Kenya Railways has announced fare adjustments that will come into effect starting January 1, 2024.

The adjustments will apply to the Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train, and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains.

“Dear Esteemed Customer, please observe the adjusted fares for Madaraka Express Passenger service, Kisumu Safari train, Nanyuki Safari train and the Nairobi Commuter Service trains. The adjusted fares will take effect from 1st January 2024,” Kenya Railway said.

New Fare for First Class Madaraka Express

Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh180

Ksh180 Nairobi – Emali: Ksh1,190

Ksh1,190 Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh1,820

Ksh1,820 Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh2,240

Ksh2,240 Nairobi – Voi: Ksh3,200

Ksh3,200 Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh3,680

Ksh3,680 Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh4,310

Ksh4,310 Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh4,500

New Farefor Economy Class Madaraka Express

Nairobi – Athi River: Ksh90

Ksh90 Nairobi – Emali: Ksh390

Ksh390 Nairobi – Kibwezi: Ksh600

Ksh600 Nairobi – Mtito-Andei: Ksh740

Ksh740 Nairobi – Voi: Ksh1,050

Ksh1,050 Nairobi – Miasenyi: Ksh1,350

Ksh1,350 Nairobi – Mariakani: Ksh1,410

Ksh1,410 Nairobi – Mombasa: Ksh1,500

The notice urged customers to take note of these adjustments and plan their travels accordingly.