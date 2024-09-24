Maisie Williams, an English actress and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $6 million. Best known for her iconic role as Arya Stark in the global hit series Game of Thrones, Williams has established herself as a talented performer and a rising figure in the entertainment industry. With multiple film and television credits, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures, she has built a diversified career that extends far beyond her breakout role.

Maisie Williams Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth April 15, 1997 Place of Birth Bristol Nationality Brits Profession Actress and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Margaret Constance Williams, famously known as Maisie, was born on April 15, 1997, in Bristol, England. Raised primarily by her mother after her parents’ separation, Maisie grew up in a council house in Somerset. Her childhood passion for dance led her to pursue ballet, gymnastics, and other forms of artistic expression. Initially aspiring to become a professional dancer, she eventually shifted her focus to acting, leading her to leave secondary school at age 14 when her career began to take off.

Game of Thrones

At just 12 years old, Maisie Williams landed the role of Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, a performance that would catapult her to worldwide fame. Throughout the series’ eight seasons (2011–2019), Williams captivated audiences with her portrayal of Arya, a strong-willed and complex character. Her work on the show earned her widespread critical acclaim, leading to two Emmy Award nominations.

In addition to her acting prowess, Williams performed many of her own stunts, including intense fight scenes, which contributed to the show’s high-octane action sequences. Her character’s arc culminated in a dramatic role in The Long Night, which featured one of the longest battle scenes in television history.

Career Beyond Game of Thrones

While Game of Thrones was her most prominent role, Williams also explored other acting opportunities. In 2012, she appeared in the British series The Secret of Crickley Hall and starred in the critically acclaimed film The Falling in 2014. She also played a major role in the British sci-fi movie iBoy (2017) and voiced a character in the stop-motion animated film Early Man (2018).

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma’s Net Worth

Following the end of Game of Thrones, Williams starred in Two Weeks to Live (2020) and joined the cast of Disney’s The New Mutants, although the film was met with mixed reviews. In addition to her live-action roles, Williams has lent her voice to various animated projects, including the web series gen.

Business Ventures

Maisie Williams is not only a successful actress but also a burgeoning entrepreneur. In 2016, she co-founded her production company, Daisy Chain Productions, which focuses on supporting UK-based filmmakers. She also launched the social media app Daisie in 2018, aimed at connecting artists and creatives with opportunities in various fields. By 2019, Daisie had attracted significant attention, with 100,000 users and $2.5 million raised in startup capital.

Maisie Williams Brand Endorsements

Williams’ star power has also attracted high-profile brand endorsements. In 2020, she appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Audi and later became the face of Apple’s MacBook campaign. In the same year, she was named a brand ambassador for Cartier. In 2021, she became H&M’s global sustainability ambassador, although this partnership faced criticism over concerns about the brand’s environmental practices.

Maisie Williams Salary from Game of Thrones

At the height of her Game of Thrones fame, Williams earned approximately $150,000 per episode. With around 10 episodes per season, this translated to $1.5 million per season, contributing significantly to her overall net worth.

Maisie Williams Net Worth

Maisie Williams net worth is $6 million.