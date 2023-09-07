Major Breakthrough in AKA Murder Investigation As Police Recover Murder Weapon And Identify Suspects

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of renowned rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, South African police have announced the recovery of the firearm used in the killing.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Natal’s provincial police commissioner, also expressed confidence in having identified the getaway vehicles used in the crime.

It is believed that the suspected killers are currently incarcerated for other criminal activities.

AKA tragically lost his life in a suspected hit outside the Wish restaurant on Durban’s bustling Florida Road back in February. The rapper’s friend and former manager, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, also fell victim to the attack as the two shared a moment of embrace.

CCTV footage that emerged after the shooting depicted two assailants firing at close range before fleeing the scene. They ran past a nearby police station and vanished into parallel streets along Florida Road.

During a media briefing, Mkhwanazi revealed that the police had successfully located the murder weapon and identified the individuals connected to the murder.

However, they are awaiting engagement with the National Prosecuting Authority before proceeding with further action.

Mkhwanazi disclosed, “We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used; some of them were used as getaway vehicles, and some of them were used as spotters. Some of the vehicles may have been used after the fact by people we have identified as suspects.”

He also confirmed that they had positively identified one firearm used in the murder as being in their possession, implying that the alleged perpetrators might already be in custody for other offenses.

Mkhwanazi emphasized the need to build a strong case before proceeding to court, stating, “Do we want to go to court tomorrow with a half-baked case? No.” He added that the list of suspects continues to grow, with some already incarcerated for unrelated crimes.

The police have acquired cellphone data from approximately 25 devices and collected numerous video clips as part of their evidence in the case.

Earlier reports had suggested that some of AKA’s killers were arrested at a Cape Town shopping center, although this information was later denied by the police. However, other reports have linked some of the suspects to taxi-related homicides.

