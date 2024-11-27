Major Cybercrime Operation Nets Over 1,000 Suspects

A groundbreaking joint operation by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL has led to the arrest of 1,006 suspects across 19 African nations, dismantling 134,089 malicious networks and infrastructures. The operation, named Serengeti, ran from 2 September to 31 October 2024, targeting cybercriminals involved in ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), digital extortion, and online scams.

Key Results

The operation uncovered over 35,000 victims, with financial losses amounting to nearly USD 193 million globally. Intelligence shared during the operation enabled the production of 65 Cyber Analytical Reports, ensuring targeted actions against key perpetrators.

Private sector collaboration was instrumental, with Internet Service Providers and cybersecurity firms sharing intelligence, providing analysis, and patching vulnerabilities to secure critical infrastructure in participating nations.

Significant Cases

Kenya: Authorities solved a major online credit card fraud case linked to USD 8.6 million in losses. A criminal group manipulated banking systems to steal funds, redistributing them via international transfers and digital assets. Nearly two dozen suspects were arrested.

Senegal: Eight individuals, including five Chinese nationals, were detained for operating a USD 6 million Ponzi scheme affecting 1,811 victims. Evidence seized included over 900 SIM cards, cash, phones, laptops, and victims’ ID copies.

Nigeria: Authorities arrested a suspect accused of scamming victims out of USD 300,000 through fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes on messaging platforms.

Cameroon: A trafficking ring was dismantled, revealing a multi-level marketing scam that exploited victims from seven countries. Victims were held captive and coerced into recruiting others to secure their release. The group had earned an estimated USD 150,000.

Angola: Investigators exposed an international network running a virtual casino targeting Brazilian and Nigerian gamblers. The scam defrauded hundreds and relied on a pyramid scheme. Officers arrested 150 suspects, seizing 200 computers and over 100 mobile phones.

Statements from Leaders

Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL, emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts, stating,

“These arrests will save countless potential victims from financial and personal pain, but we recognize this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Executive Director, highlighted the focus on emerging threats like AI-driven malware, stressing the need for continuous vigilance.

Participating Nations and Partners

The operation spanned 19 African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Key operational partners like Kaspersky, Group-IB, and Trend Micro supported intelligence gathering and technical assistance.

Operation Serengeti received funding from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the Council of Europe.