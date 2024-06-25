Major Towns Witnessing Anti-Finance Bill Protests: Karatina, Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi

Citizens have taken to the streets in various towns in widespread protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

The demonstrations began early in Nairobi’s CBD, where hundreds confronted police forces.

Significant government buildings like State House and Parliament were fortified by security personnel as early as 6 am.

Armored vehicles were stationed outside State House, despite President William Ruto’s absence as he attended an event in Naivasha.

Protesters from Kisumu, Mombasa, and Eldoret have also voiced their opposition to the high tax proposals outlined in the bill currently under consideration in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Azimio MPs withdrew their proposed amendments to the bill, a decision announced by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Parliament. Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi characterized this move as acknowledging the futility of their efforts.

In Karatina, Nyeri County, peaceful demonstrations were reported with no police presence observed at the time of reporting.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki assured readiness to manage the protests against the proposed tax hikes, particularly focusing on Nairobi as a primary concern for security officials.

Security officers have been deployed across the city center, with access to areas leading to Parliament restricted to the public.

President William Ruto previously described past protests as peaceful.

However, by 9 am, demonstrations had commenced on multiple Nairobi streets, prompting police intervention to maintain order.

Kindiki emphasized on Monday that demonstrators could proceed lawfully, stressing the government’s commitment to uphold constitutional rights to assemble and protest peacefully.

“The government of Kenya will respect, uphold, promote and fulfill the inalienable constitutional right of every person peaceably and unarmed to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to authorities,” Kindiki stated. He cautioned protesters against disrupting transport networks.

These developments unfolded amid reports of abductions targeting prominent protest figures, sparking public outcry and demands for their immediate release.

Last week’s protests resulted in two deaths and numerous injuries. The demonstrations, largely led by Gen-Z, have caught the government off guard, prompting Ruto to express readiness to engage with protesters over the weekend.

Public discontent over the high cost of living has escalated into nationwide demonstrations, fueled by the Ruto administration’s proposed tax increases outlined in the annual finance bill, scheduled for parliamentary vote by June 30.

Organizers of the protests called for accountability from law enforcement agencies and reiterated their demand for the complete scrapping of the finance bill. Amnesty International Kenya reported that at least 200 people sustained injuries during the Nairobi protests.

“The country stands at a crossroads,” Amnesty’s Kenya chapter emphasized in a statement released on Monday, reflecting the intensifying tensions and political stakes surrounding the ongoing protests.