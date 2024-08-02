Malala Ousted as UDA Secretary General, Hassan Omar Takes Over

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been ousted as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General.

This is following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday to deliberate and agree on the way forward based on the events of the last few days in the party and fundamentally, the events of the last few weeks.

A statement from the party said they had noted the progressive continuation of our grassroot election in the first phase, and we have directed that the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the elections in the rest of the counties as earlier communicated.

“Over time, we must continually realign our policies and political guidance with the broader national political landscape and our collective aspirations. As the governing and policy-making organ of the Party, the NEC plays an essential role in driving the political agenda of the party.”

“Resultantly, the Party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and to set forth a distinctive path of inclusive, participative and consultative organization,” the statement said.

It added upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hassan Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary General on interim basis.

“The appointment of Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately.”

This came hours after a case was filed to stop the Friday National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

In a last-minute move, Malala Thursday filed a case before High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi against the party and its chairperson Cecil Mbarire from convening the NEC meeting.

He claimed that Mbarire is not a substantive party official but serving in an acting capacity.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this case this honourable court be pleased to issue a Temporary Order barring the first and second respondents (Mbarire and UDA) from convening a NEC meeting on Friday, August 2, 2024 pending the hearing and determination of this application,” Malala urged the court.

He claimed that the meeting is meant to illegally remove him from office.

Malala urged the court to block the meeting and bar the NEC from addressing or passing any resolution to kick him out of office.

At the same time, he asked Justice Mugambi to block the committee from interfering with his job

“This court should be pleased to issue an Order of temporary injunction restraining the NEC of the UDA Party from removing the applicant honourable Cleophas Wakhungu Malalah from office or interfering with him in any way or manner in the discharge of his duties as Secretary General of the UDA Party pending the hearing and determination of this application,” court papers read in part.

On Tuesday, Joe Khalende, a self-declared UDA Secretary General, went to the party headquarters prompting a confrontation with Malala’s supporters.

Following the events, Mbarire said that the party had called for a NEC meeting to address internal matters.

She said that UDA would announce the resolutions afterwards.

In court, however, Malala claimed that the meeting scheduled today did not follow the party’s laws and was meant to oust him for ulterior motives.

He argued that Mbarire has no powers to call for the meeting. Malala said the party has a clear structure and a meeting can only be sanctioned by the party secretary general and not the chair.

The embattled SG wants the court to find Mbarire’s notice to be unlawful, unprocedural, and illegal.