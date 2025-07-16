Malillany Marín Siblings: Getting to Know Bruce Marín

Malillany Marín, born Malillany Marín Rodríguez on December 23, 1980, in Havana, Cuba, is a Cuban-Mexican actress and model.

After moving to Mexico, she pursued her passion for acting by studying at the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) at Televisa, one of the most prestigious acting schools in Latin America.

Known for her striking presence and versatile performances, Marín has built a career spanning telenovelas, films, and television hosting.

Her Cuban heritage and Mexican nationality have shaped her identity, and she is recognized for her engaging social media presence, with over one million followers on Instagram.

Siblings

Malillany has one sibling, a brother named Bruce Marín.

However, information about her family is limited, as Marín tends to keep her personal life private, focusing public attention on her professional endeavors.

Marín has occasionally shared glimpses of her family, such as a cherished Instagram post with her mother in February 2018.

Career

Marín’s career began in 2004 with her debut role as Luz Viviana Olivier in the popular telenovela Rebelde, marking her entry into Mexican television.

She quickly gained attention, taking on roles in various telenovelas, including La Fea Más Bella as Dora, Destilando Amor as Albertine, and Un Gancho al Corazón as Anastasia.

Her breakthrough came with the 2009 telenovela Hasta que el Dinero Nos Separe, where she played Claudia Bermúdez, earning widespread recognition.

Marín’s versatility shone in leading roles, such as Jennifer Garza Larrazabal in Dos Hogares and Elvira Hernández in Qué Bonito Amor.

She also appeared in José José, el Príncipe de la Canción as Sarita Salazar and Vivir de Amor.

Beyond telenovelas, Marín made her film debut in Volando Bajo in 2014, playing Estrellita Martínez.

Her work extends to theater, with a notable performance in the 2015 production Divorciémonos mi Amor.

She has been a television host on shows like Cuídate de la Cámara and Hoy.

Accolades

In 2010, Marín’s role in Hasta que el Dinero Nos Separe earned her a nomination for Best Female Revelation at the Premios TVyNovelas, a prestigious award in the telenovela industry.

She won the same category at the Premios Bravo the following year, affirming her rising star status.

Marín’s theatrical work in Divorciémonos mi Amor received praise, further showcasing her versatility.