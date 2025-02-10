Mama Lucy Eye Hospital – Relief To Low-Resource Setting Residents

Following its launch in November 2023, the standalone Mama Lucy Eye Hospital has marked milestones offering surgical and medical eye services to city residents.

Most patients in low-resource settings in Nairobi are unable to afford specialised eye treatment or seek treatment when it is too late to restore eye sight.

The Mama Lucy Eye Hospital is located at Umoja 2, Embakasi West, with a 30-bed capacity, where patients can rest as well as be admitted during eye procedures.

The facility sees patients with purely eye problems, treats medically all eye related cases, cataract surgery of eye-related complications as well as offering and replacing eye lenses to patients who require them.

Additionally, the facility operates intraocular and stereo injections, replacement of eye lenses at the retina.

Since its inauguration, the facility has attended to over 22,000 eye-related complications.

According to Dr. Shibuya Maureen, specialized ophthalmologist at the facility, 300 eye surgery cases have been successfully operated.

“Since the launch of this facility, we have seen over 22,000 patients and successfully done 300 eye surgeries to patients. We have seen patients coming from other counties such Garissa, Kiambu, Kajiado among others, which is an indication that eye problems affect many people in the society,” said Dr. Shibuya Maureen.

The facility has also a stand-alone glass production unit inside the hospital that has issued 1,373 spectacles and replaced 343 lenses to patients since its commissioning.

When the patient comes for spectacles when they are given a prescription, it takes 30 minutes for the patient to be given spectacles.

Reverend Regina Ignatious, a patient at the facility whose eyesight was successfully restored after being impressed with the hospital eye care services, brought her visually impaired grand-daughter to seek the restoration of her eyesight.

“I have brought here (Mama Lucy Eye Hospital) my grand daughter to seek the eye treatment services because I was here some months ago, when I was visually impaired, and enjoyed the services since I regained my eyesight,” she said.

At the climax of the free eye clinic prior to its official in November, an 85-year-old man from Garissa who had been partially blind for years regained his sight after the surgery.

The Mama Lucy Eye Hospital stalled building existed during the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service tenure before governor Sakaja Johnson revamped and installed machines to turn the place into a hospital.

To expand its services, the Mama Lucy Eye Hospital also offers training grounds for eye specialists.