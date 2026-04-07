Man arrested after sister dies in fight over Sh200 in Kitui

Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man following the death of his elder sister after a domestic dispute over Sh200 in Kyuso Sub-County, Kitui County.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Nyanzai area, Kavaani Location, police said.

According to police, the suspect allegedly got into a quarrel with his 28-year-old sister, Mwende Mawia, at their family home.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect punched the deceased once in the chest.

Mwende collapsed shortly after the altercation and began vomiting, prompting family members to rush her to a nearby private health facility in Ngomeni shopping centre. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and launched investigations into the incident.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Kyuso Level IV Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.

The suspect was detained in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

Authorities have urged members of the public to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes, warning against the escalation of minor disagreements into violence.

Elsewhere, police in Kisumu County have launched a manhunt for two suspects following the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old woman in Manyatta “B” slum estate.

The incident was reported in Border Village and the victim, identified as Elizabeth Adhiambo Yogo, was allegedly attacked inside her rented house by her male companion.

According to preliminary investigations the main suspect had been in a relationship with the deceased since 2018.

Authorities say the attack is believed to have stemmed from a suspected love triangle involving another man.

Investigators suspect the two men may have jointly been involved in the killing.

The victim was found by her daughter leaning against her bed, bleeding heavily from stab wounds. With the help of neighbours, she was rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers who visited the scene recovered a 30-centimetre knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Both suspects fled the scene and remain at large, with police intensifying efforts to track them down.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the Kisumu County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have condemned the incident, urging the public to provide any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspects.