Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Sword at the Office of the President

A middle aged man was Thursday charged in a Nairobi milimani court with allegedly carrying a weapon in a manner that caused fear among the public at Harambee House.
Anthony Mwaura Wanjege is accused of going armed in public without a lawful excuse, contrary to Section 88 of the Penal Code.
According to the Prosecution, Wanjege was found with a sword in a public space, an act believed to have caused terror among bystanders.
The incident occurred on the morning of November 13.
Wanjege however denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000.
Senior principal magistrate Benmark Ikhubi ordered the matter to be mentioned on December 3, for pretrial purposes.