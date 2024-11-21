Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Sword at the Office of the President

A middle aged man was Thursday charged in a Nairobi milimani court with allegedly carrying a weapon in a manner that caused fear among the public at Harambee House.

Anthony Mwaura Wanjege is accused of going armed in public without a lawful excuse, contrary to Section 88 of the Penal Code.

According to the Prosecution, Wanjege was found with a sword in a public space, an act believed to have caused terror among bystanders.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 13.

Wanjege however denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

Senior principal magistrate Benmark Ikhubi ordered the matter to be mentioned on December 3, for pretrial purposes.