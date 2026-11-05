Man Arrested in Nairobi for Impersonating Police Officer and Extorting Public

Police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer and extorting members of the public along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, was arrested by officers from Jogoo Road Police Station at DC Stage following a tip-off from members of the public about a man allegedly extorting unsuspecting people while posing as a law enforcement officer.

According to the police, Mwadime introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba Mwadime and claimed to be attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School in Embakasi.

However, officers became suspicious of his claims and conducted a search that uncovered items allegedly used to support his false identity.

Police recovered a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fake service number, a pair of handcuffs and two keys from the suspect.

The items are believed to have been used to make his impersonation appear legitimate and intimidate members of the public.

Mwadime was arrested and taken into police custody, where he is undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.