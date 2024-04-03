Man Charged with Taking Sh2.9 Million Bribe from Children’s Home 

A middle aged man was on Wednesday charged with taking a bribe of Sh2.9 million from church and children’s home officials.

He appeared before a milimani anti-corruption court.

Philip Mutua Kilonzo was released on bond after denying the offences.

The alleged offences were committed between October 1, 2020 and October 8, 2020.

Kilonzo is accused of receiving the bribe from Joseph Ndambuki Makosi, Shadrack Mutisya Kyungu and Simon Kioko mwangangi officials of united African Evangelical ministries and Jackson Musyoka Mutie an official of Grace children’s home with intent of influencing the writing off of alleged tax due to Kenya Revenue Authority from Grace children’s home.

He is also accused of unlawfully obtaining Sh20,000 from Simon Kioko Mwangangi, an official of United African Evangelical Ministries, under false pretenses.

Kilonzo allegedly claimed the money was for travel expenses from Busia to the Kenya Revenue Authority Offices in Nairobi, to resolve a tax dispute between the Kenya Revenue Authority and Grace Children’s Home.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Kioko released him on a bond of Sh1 million with an alternative cash bail of Sh 700,000.

The matter will be mentioned on April 17, for pretrial purposes.