Ex-REREC Official Noah Okech Charged Over Fake Certificates

Former employee of Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) was Wednesday charged with an offense of presenting fake masters degree to secure employment with state corporation.

The accused Noah Okech Oluoch was arraigned before the anti-corruption court in Milimani where he denied three counts.

The accused had been undergoing investigation by the Ethics and anti corruption commission (EACC).

The prosecution told the court that the accused was arrested on April 3, 2024 and arraigned to face charges of forging masters of degree certificate from university of Nairobi.

The Chief Magistrate Thomas Kioko ordered the accused to be released on a cash bail of Shs500,000 with one contact person or provide a bond of Sh1 million plus one surety.

The accused is said to have forged the masters certificate between April 01,2022 to August 31,2022.

The prosecution told the court that the accused by using the forged certificate earned Shs1.4 million from the state corporation.

The court directed the matter to be mentioned on April 17 for pretrial.