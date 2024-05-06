Man City’s Haaland Is A ‘Spoilt Brat’, Says Keane

Haaland scored four times in the rout as City moved within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

But the 23-year-old appeared frustrated when he was substituted by City boss Pep Guardiola in the closing stages at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola later said Haaland was annoyed with the officiating in the match, but Keane was quick to lambast the striker.

"I think we saw Haaland yesterday brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat," Keane told Sky Sports in his role as a pundit for Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Sunday.

“I think when you have the spat as well with the manager and obviously your star man, it doesn’t help that results aren’t going your way.