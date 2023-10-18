Man Collapses and Dies in Bar in Kitengela

A 28-year-old man collapsed and died in a bar as he enjoyed drinks with his friends in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Boniface Bett, an employee at Kitengela Nairobi Women’s Hospital had been with his colleagues at Wam’s pub in the area when he collapsed.

Witnesses said he first developed breathing complications before he collapsed. Those present tried to attend to him in vain.

Police later visited the bar and collected samples for testing and analysis. They said they wanted to establish if some of them were responsible for the death.

The samples included two needles, a syringe and a plastic bottle containing colorless liquid.

The cause of the October 16 incident is yet to be known, police said. An autopsy is planned on the body to establish the cause of the death.

In Maili Saba, Trans Nzoia, the body of a man was found lying at the edge of the forest off Kwanza-Kitale road. Police later identified the victim as Charles Mbudi Mruiga, 49.

The body had no visible injuries at the time of the discovery. The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

In Kabartonjo, Baringo County, police said an eight-year-old child drowned in a river as he tried to cross it. The incident happened in Kaptaiwa village within Kapluk sub-location.

The body was retrieved from the river and taken to Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

And in the same area of Sesoi village within Bartum location, remains of a burnt body were found on a cliff inside a forest.

The remains were suspected to be those of a missing child aged two years old, who had been reported missing by her mother on August 24, 2023.

A suspect Alex Kisale who is also the father of the deceased, who had been arrested and presented before Kabarnet law court and released on bond is at large, police said.

