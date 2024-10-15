Man Collapses and Dies on Nairobi Street

A man collapsed and died as he walked on a Nairobi street.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday October 14 afternoon at the junction of Luthuli Avenue/River Road. Witnesses said the victim aged about 30 collapsed and tried to crawl before he went motionless.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said. Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Igembe’s Nceme sub-location, Meru County, one Dennis Mutembei, 35 died after he fell from a tree. Police and locals said the victim was pruning a tree when he accidentally fell off and died on the spot.

This was after he landed on his head, witnesses said of the Tuesday incident. The body was taken to Nyambene sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In Bumula, Busia County, a guard at the St. Teresa’s Boy’s High School Kabula within Watoya sub-location died in unclear circumstances. Authorities at the school said Jonah Makokha Osieko, 44 was found lying unconscious in his office. He was rushed to Kabula Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police were informed of the incident and visited the scene and the hospital, where the body was found with no visible injuries.

The body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In Magunga, Homabay County one Charles Okelo Saramba was found dead within Wadianga Beach in the Rangwa East sub-location.

The deceased was on his daily duties of charging batteries when he was electrocuted. The body was moved to Sindo Level Four Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Rodi, Homabay County, one Nicanor Agit Omolo, 58 was found dead in a ditch with no visible injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased left home on October 11 in the morning but did not return home. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police say they are investigating the incidents.