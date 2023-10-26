in NEWS

Man Collapses and Dies in Nairobi Bar

Police are investigating the cause of death of a man who collapsed at a bar in Dagoretti area, Nairobi.

Witnesses said the deceased and another man were at Oxxy Bar and Restaurant waiting for meal when he collapsed at about 1 pm.

The deceased Edward Oloo Kinyani, 51 was rushed him to Melichizedek hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival in the October 24 incident.

Police who visited the scene said the deceased had no visible injuries on his body.

The body was removed to Montezuma Funeral Home pending autopsy to establish the cause of the incident, police said.

At the City Stadium roundabout, the body of a man was found after a suspected murder.

The man had no visible injuries when it was discovered on October 24, police said.

Police said they had been alerted by a pedestrian who saw it at about 7 am. The body was moved to the mortuary pending further probe, identification, and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kibera, a woman was killed in a fight with a man.

Police said Karen Mbishi, 45 died on the spot after being hit in the head with a blunt object.

The assailant who is believed to be the deceased’s husband escaped the scene.

No arrest has been made and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

