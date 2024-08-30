Man Dies After Falling From Third Floor of Apartment in Zimmerman

Police are investigating an incident in which a man died after falling from the third floor of an apartment in Zimmerman area, Nairobi.

The body of the man was discovered on Wednesday night after he had fallen and died.

Police said the body lay in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the apartment.

A caretaker told the body lay in a prone position with injuries on the right side of the head, and broken collarbone when she found it first.

It was established that, the deceased was not a resident or tenant of the said apartment.

A wallet containing deceased Identification documents bearing the name John Mwangi Ngugi, 27, a mobile phone and a bunch of keys were recovered from the deceased pockets.

The body was moved to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Elsewhere in Diani, a boat with six fishermen capsized and killed one of them.

Officials from Coast Guard Kwale county reported the incident happened in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday August 28.

A rescue team comprising Coast Guard and police officers mounted an operation at Mureni Beach Diani near Neptune Hotel and managed to rescue four fishermen in stable condition.

The body of one Stephen Odhiambo a male adult aged 44 years was found on shores of while one identified as Haji aged 42 years old is still missing.

Police and other officials are investigating the tragedy.