Man Fatally Shot in Village in Migori County

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in his house by assailants who escaped soon after the incident in Nyamisangora area, Kuria, Migori County.

The body of Charles Chacha was found in his compound minutes after he had been trailed and shot several times.

Police said the body had more than ten bullet wounds and that there were about three assailants who trailed him to his home.

His nephew said he heard gunshots from the scene on January 16 at about 7 pm and later saw three men run away.

It was then he went to establish the source of the shots and found out his uncle had been felled.

Police said they suspect the man was killed over a land dispute he has had for days.

Detectives who visited the scene said they are investigating the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said no arrest had been made by Sunday but a hunt on the suspected assailants had been launched.

Land disputes in the area are violent and at time turn fatal.

Police have been urging locals to solve the differences amicably.

Meanwhile, police in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia are investigating the drowning of a form three student at a dam.

The victim was a student at Mufutu Secondary School. He is said to have been swimming at a local dam with his peers when he drowned.

The body of the victim was later retrieved from the water and taken to a local mortuary.

Police have urged caution from those venturing into such water even if they are experts in swimming as part of efforts to address drowning cases.

This follows increased cases of drowning in the recent past. Some of the victims are students who venture into waters with no swimming experience, police say.