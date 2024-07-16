Man Fatally Stabbed in Altercation in Kayole

Police are looking for a group of three suspects who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old man in an altercation in Kayole area, Nairobi.

James Njogu died at a local hospital on Monday July 15 following the injuries he sustained, police said.

Police said they were informed the deceased was engaged in a fight that left him with stab wounds in the chest.

The deceased was hanging out with his friends when an altercation broke out leading to the fatal stabbing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The hunt for the suspects is ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere at the Kenyatta National Hospital, a patient died after falling from the seventh floor of his ward.

Police said Anthony Njuguna, 33 landed on the corridor of the second floor injuring his head.

He suffered multiple fractures and succumbed to the injuries.

Police are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Such incidents are common at the hospital amid calls to authorities to take measures to address the same.

Patients at times die by suicide at the hospital, police and officials say.