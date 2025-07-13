Man fatally stabbed in love triangle argument in Kayole

A 26-year-old man was stabbed and killed in an argument over a woman in Soweto, Kayole, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Kibe had earlier on approached and informed his assailant that he had dropped his wife at home.

The assailant who is a bodaboda rider in the area was agitated by the claims and confronted Kibe prompting a fight.

It was then that the deceased was stabbed in the back as the assailant escaped the scene, police and witnesses said of the Saturday morning incident.

The knife was found stuck in the back of the man. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

The efforts to arrest the assailant are ongoing, police said.

The police said they also want to establish the claims of love triangle being at the centre of the murder.

Elsewhere in Mosocho, Kisii County, the body of a woman was found in a bush in Raganga area after a suspected murder.

Police said preliminary findings had shown Gladys Nyabeta Ogori, 45 had left her home on Thursday to attend a burial event in the area before she went missing.

Her body was discovered two days later, about eight kilometers away from Nyabatuta village, where she was for the funeral.

The body had visible injury on the left side of the forehead and neck, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Kiritiri, Mbeere, Embu County, a man was shot with an arrow and succumbed in the village in an altercation.

The deceased, identified as Ephantus Njagi Ireri, 46 had reported to police of being threatened by the assailant known to him.

The assailant on Saturday, July 12 confronted him and attacked him using an arrow in the chest,t killing him.

Police said preliminary findings had shown the two had argued over land being allocated by the government for cultivation.

The police are looking for the assailant for grilling and arraignment with murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.