Man Fatally Stabbed in Love Triangle in Kawangware

A 24-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a feud between him and two women in a love triangle saga in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Joseph Wawira died in hospital after suffering a stab wound in the ribs in the Saturday incident, police said. Wawira’s wife had picked up a quarrel with another woman aged 24 over claims of promiscuity with her husband.

It was then that the women went physical and Wawira tried to intervene and solve the matter. He was stabbed in the ribs and seriously injured before he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed, police said.

The woman accused of stabbing the man was later arrested and the killer weapon was recovered at the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Lungalunga, Kwale, one Musyoki Munyao alias Kativoi, 35 who operated a grocery shop was attacked and stabbed in a fight.

The assailant was only identified as only Tsuma and had used a knife in the attack. The suspect stabbed the victim on the right-hand side of the ribs inflicting a deep stab wound.

He was rescued and rushed to Lungalunga sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to Msambweni Sub County Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said. No arrest has been made so far. In Mbeere, Embu County, a 28-year-old woman collapsed and died after complaining of stomach pains.

Ann Muthoni Wangari collapsed and died in a rental house she had been living with a relative. Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Kathiani, Machakos, a 69-year-old man collapsed and died on a footpath after he argued with his son. The body of James Mulinge Kaloki aged 69 years old was found lying on the roadside minutes after he had collapsed.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.