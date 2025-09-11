Man fatally stabbed in robbery in Mowlem

A 53-year-old man was stabbed and killed as he fought off four robbers in the Mowlem area, Nairobi.

His wife and daughter escaped uninjured after they managed to run away from the scene on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Isaya Chiteri was in the company of the wife, and daughter in Penyanya area and, were walking home when they were confronted by four men.

This prompted the man to fight back, which led to his stabbing in the chest below the breast, police said.

He was rescued by responders to the scene and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on arrival.

Police said the gang grabbed an unknown amount of money and valuables from the victim and escaped.

The hunt on the suspect is ongoing, police said on Thursday. Police said they had intensified operations to address cases of insecurity in the city at large.

This has led to the arrest of more than 300 people in a week of operations in the city centre and some estates. Police said the operations are ongoing and urged for the public cooperation to solve the cases. Police also want victims of robberies to report to help in pursuing the cases.

Elsewhere in Kehancha, Migori County, one Kevin Mwita, 25 was found murdered and his body lying in a pool of blood.

The assailants stabbed him in the neck, killing him. The assailants escaped the scene without stealing anything from him, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Such murder cases have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to solve them. Police say most of the killings are linked to land disputes and love triangles. Some suspects behind the incidents have been arrested and arraigned.