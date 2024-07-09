Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery in Mowlem

Police are looking for a gang that stabbed and killed a 23-year-old man in a robbery in the Mowlem area, Dandora, Nairobi.

Police said the incident happened on Monday July 8 night as the deceased Hillary Ouma walked from his house to a nearby shop to buy food.

He was in the company of his girlfriend when two men emerged from a dark alley and demanded cash and mobile phones.

This prompted a brief confrontation before one of the assailants reached out for a knife and stabbed Ouma in the ribs.

Police who visited the scene said the deceased had three stab wounds in the ribs.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The assailants had by then escaped on foot. The girlfriend was not injured in the attack, police said adding she was left heartbroken.

A team of detectives has since been sent to the area to hunt for the gang behind the murder.

The body is lying at the Mama Lucy Kibaki mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a woman was stabbed and injured in a fight at an apartment along Argwings Kodhek Road.

The incident happened on the fourth floor of the apartment and it is not clear what prompted the fight, police said.

There were three men and three women in the room which acts as a short stay apartment.

It was then that two of the women started a quarrel that ended tragically.

One of the women was stabbed and injured in the lower abdomen and rushed to the hospital where she was admitted.

The suspected assailant was detained pending probe and arraignment, police said.

The other occupants of the room were questioned and released pending further probe after the Sunday morning drama.