Man found murdered, body abandoned on doorstep of house in Dandora

Police are investigating murder in an incident where the body of a man was found on the doorstep of a house in Dandora, Nairobi.

The body of Richard Odhiambo, 40 was found at the doorstep of a residential house long after his murder on Saturday July 12.

The body had visible injuries on the nose and right eye, police said.

Police said blood was oozing from his mouth.

A man who was with the deceased was arrested to help with investigations.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

And two people were separately lynched by a mob in an incident.

The incidents were reported in Tharaka Nithi and Kisumu Counties.

Police said they are investigating the incidents. Police discourage mob lynching and term the trend criminal.

Police want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible arraignment after investigations.

This is after it emerged some of the suspects being killed are wrongly framed.

Meanwhile, police in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County are investigating an incident where a man was shot and injured in a bizarre attack.

The man was shot in the left hand’s wrist and elbow.

The victim said he was awakened on Saturday night and when he opened, a gunman shot him at close range.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately known.

The victim was admitted in the hospital in stable condition.