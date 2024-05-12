Man Hacks One to Death, Injures Another in Village Attack in Teso

A suspect was arrested after he hacked and killed one man and injured another one in Koteko Village, Kocholya location of Teso North Sub County, Busia County.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said of the Thursday May 9 incident.

The deceased identified as Jack Idewa, 59 was hacked and killed using an axe after an altercation at about 8pm.

Teso North Sub County police commander Joseph Matiku said police are holding a 56 year old man who is assisting them in their probe to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of Idewa.

He said another man identified as Romano Iboyo is nursing serious head injuries at a local hospital resulting from a machete attack during the incident.

Matiku appealed to residents to remain calm as police launch investigations into the incident.

The police boss asked whoever has information that will assist in the investigations to volunteer the same to the police, assuring that all information will be taken in confidence.

The body was taken to Kocholya sub County hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police said the suspect will be produced in court for miscellaneous application to hold him for further probe.

Elsewhere, the body of a Kirinyaga trader who drowned after a vehicle he was driving plunged into river Sagana nine days ago was recovered on Saturday.

Ndia sub-county police commander Moses Koskei said the body of Samuel Kamau Kagwanja, aged 41, was found on Saturday night over two kilometres away from where his vehicle plunged on Thursday last week.

The police boss said Kamau was heading to his home in Sagana when the tragedy struck.

Residents of Sagana and the surrounding areas with the help of local divers have been trying to retrieve the body and the car in vain.

At one point, they sought the help of the Kenya Defense Forces Disaster Response Battalion.

On Tuesday, KDF soldiers called off the operation due to strong water currents which hindered their efforts.

On Wednesday, there was hope after one body part of a vehicle was discovered by the local divers in the river.

On Thursday, police said they recovered at least ten bodies separately due to flooding caused by rains

This increased to 270, the number of those killed in floods. Thousands have been displaced.