Man killed, body dumped under a bridge in Kangemi

Detectives are investigating the murder if a 30-year-old man whose body was found dumped under a footbridge in Kangemi, Nairobi.

The man was identified as Emmanuel Baraza alias Oscar.

He had visible injuries on the head when the body was found on Friday August 22 morning, police said.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. Police said the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

He was later identified as a caretaker of houses in Kangemi area. He was last seen in the area on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said they saw people gather at the bridge on Friday morning before they left. It is suspected they were dumping the body at the scene at about 4 am.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe. Police said no arrest had been made over the murder but they are pursuing good leads on the possible killers and motive.