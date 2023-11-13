Man Killed Girlfriend After Realizing They Were Related, Family Says

The family of a woman who was murdered in Kisii said the assailant behind the incident was angered he could not marry their kin because they were related.

Stephen Orengo was arrested over the murder of Lucy Boke, 22 and it has since emerged they were related, police added.

The families of Orengo and Boke had met and agreed the two would not marry despite them having a child together.

This angered the man who allegedly trailed the woman to Kisii where she was studying and killed her.

Boke was taking a beauty and therapy course and had a nine-month-old child. Her body was found in her house in Jogoo area in Kisii on November 9 after the murder.

The killer weapon was also found in the house, police said. The suspected assailant had traveled from his Kuria home for the mission.

He was saved by police from being lynched by locals who had flushed him from a house he was hiding in the area.

Police said they are investigating to establish if there were other accomplices in the murder incident.

The 22-year-old student came from Masaba village in Kuria West, Migori County same as the suspect.

Her mother Amina Nyihembe told the media the woman refused the request by the man to marry her.

“She had not even completed the first term and now she is dead out of love gone sour. She had struggled to study,” she said.

Her uncle Ngen Matatiro said the families met and agreed the two would not marry. When the man heard it was not possible he trailed our girl to Kisii where the murder happened,” he said.

Marrying relatives in some communities is an abomination.

And a new dispute has come up on where the Boke will be buried.

The family of Orengo is demanding the body while that of Boke says the two were not married to warrant that.

The family of Boke has rejected the demands.

Police in Kisii said they will produce Orengo in court as investigations into the murder go on.