Man killed in love triangle saga in Meru village

A 34-year-old man was slashed to death in a love triangle saga in in Gaitu, Imenti, Meru County.

Police said one Gilbert Muriuki, was found dead and his body abandoned on the roadside where he had escaped to.

Police said he was attacked in a house of a man after a suspected love triangle saga.

Police said the deceased man was found in the house of a suspect with his wife prompting his (Muriuki) fatal attack.

A security guard had pretended to go to work and laid a trap on Muriuki who sneaked to his house where the assailant confronted him with a panga, fatally wounding him. He escaped from the scene and fell a few meters from the house where he died.

The assailant escaped the scene, police said, adding they recovered the killer weapon.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Efforts to arrest the suspect are ongoing, police said. The woman at the centre of the Saturday night incident was detained for grilling, police said.

And a 66-year-old man was found dead near his house in Ndakaini, Muranga County.

Police believe John Macharia was killed and his body abandoned on a pathway in the Kigoro – Njunu area on Sunday August 31, 2025.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

His wife and daughter were detained by police for questioning. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, a woman who had been missing for two weeks was found dead and buried in a shallow grave in Kegonga, Kuria, Migori County.

Susan Matinde Nyansiri, 50 had been missing since August 13 until August 31, 2025 when her decomposed body was found buried in the shallow grave in the homestead of her boyfriend at Remanyangi village.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The body was removed and taken to a local mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation.

The hunt for the suspected assailant is ongoing, police said.