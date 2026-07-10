Man killed in robbery incident in Bungoma

Police in Bungoma County launched investigations into the murder of a 23-year-old man who succumbed to head injuries sustained during an alleged robbery after watching a football match in Kamukuywa Township.

The victim, Allan Okuku Osida, had reportedly gone to Joy Bar with his brother on the evening of July 7 to watch a FIFA World Cup match.

According to the police, the deceased left the bar at about 11 p.m., leaving his brother behind to continue watching the game. About 30 minutes later, after the match ended, the brother encountered Osida running towards him with severe head injuries and bleeding profusely.

When asked what had happened, the victim said he had been attacked by two people he knew well but did not reveal their identities. The assailants allegedly robbed him of his Samsung A5 mobile phone, valued at Sh30,000, before fleeing.

Osida was first taken to Grassroot Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to Dreamland Hospital, where a CT scan was conducted and he was admitted in critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries at around 4 p.m. on July 8 while undergoing treatment.

Police officers from Kamukuywa Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the hospital on Thursday and confirmed the death.

The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations to identify and arrest the attackers.

Elsewhere, a 35-year-old man died while receiving treatment following an alleged stabbing during a dispute over a cattle business in Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County.

Police identified the deceased as Moses Mudavadi Mwita, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at St. Akidiva Mindira Hospital in Mabera.

According to investigators, Mwita was allegedly stabbed on July 5 after a confrontation with a friend following a cattle transaction. The suspect, is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the abdomen and below the armpit.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital, where doctors initially indicated he was out of danger. His family therefore delayed making a formal report as they expected him to recover.

However, on Thursday morning, Mwita reportedly developed complications after his wounds began bleeding again and later died while undergoing treatment.

The body has been moved to the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have recovered the suspected murder weapon—a blood-stained knife—from the deceased’s brother. The knife has been preserved as an exhibit to aid investigations.

The suspect is already in police custody as detectives continue with investigations before arraignment.