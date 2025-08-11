Man murdered and body set on fire in land dispute in Makueni

A 36-year-old was found murdered and his body set on fire in a village in Makueni County.

Police said Vitalis Mutinda Kituku was killed over a land dispute he has had with his neighbours in the area. The body was found with multiple head deep cuts, neck and left hand. The body was then set on fire after the murder.

The incident happened in Itande village on August 10, police said.

Three suspects were later arrested over the murder on claims they had on several occasions differed with the deceased over land dispute.

The three were detained in custody pending investigations into the murder, police said. They are said to have been in constant dispute with the deceased over a piece of land in the same area.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Police said they are looking for more suspects mentioned in the murder probe.

Land disputes have emerged to be the leading causes of murder in some parts of the country amid efforts to solve them.

Most murder cases are pending in courts, police say.

Elsewhere in Lunyerere, Vihiga County, a night guard was killed in an attack at his place of work. Police said David Mundangale, 62 was found dead long after he had been killed. His body was found outside a hardware store that he was working at.

The body had head injuries inflicted by a blunt object, police said. The assailants escaped with his mobile phone and other valuables, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

No arrest has been made, police said Monday as they announced a major hunt on the said assailants.

Locals demanded justice for the murder of the man.