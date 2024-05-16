Man Murdered in his Farm in Nyamira

Police are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man at his farm in Nyansiongo, Borabu, Nyamira County.

The body of Albert Kebaso was found at the farm long after he had been killed on Wednesday, police said. The body lay in a pool of blood with a deep cut in the chest.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The body was moved to Nyansiongo Mission Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy. Police said no arrest had been made over the murder.

A team of detectives visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

Meanwhile in the neighbouring Kenyenya area, Kisii County, a 14-year-old girl died by suicide in the family toilet. The girl was a form one student at Riambasa Boarding School.

Her body was found hanging with a rope tied around her neck in the toilet. The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past months and most them are linked to trauma in society.

Police statistics show up to two cases are reported daily at an alarming rate. The government has been making efforts to address the menace but the rate is alarming, officials say.

Elsewhere in Butere, Kakamega County the body of 38-year-old Sylus Bernard was found lying on the roadside in Masaba location. The body had no physical injuries at the time of the discovery.