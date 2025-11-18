Man Posing as KDF Officer Arrested Over Fake Recruitment Scheme

Parklands detectives have arrested a man impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) brigadier, who allegedly tricked young people and extorted money under the pretense of recruitment.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday, Joshua Mutui Muimi upgraded himself from civilian to “KDF brigadier” without ever serving in the military.

He reportedly used fake recruitment letters to lure hopeful applicants to the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret.

Acting on intelligence, detectives found him inside his rented Kilimani apartment, dressed in Kenya Air Force uniform.

A thorough search of the premises uncovered documents bearing the Ministry of Defence logo, including six fake admission letters with identical serial numbers, seven fingerprint forms, and a Yilmaz Defence Industry ammunition manual, among other incriminating items.

“The suspect is now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI said.

Authorities have warned the public to remain cautious and avoid shortcuts in the recruitment process, noting that genuine KDF enlistment is free, fair, and transparent.