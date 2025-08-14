Man shot and killed by gunmen in Wajir village

Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Arbajahan village, Griftu, Wajir County.

Police said Noor Osman Ismael was driving his salon car when he was stopped by an unknown number of gunmen and killed at close range.

The gunmen are believed to be from a local clan. They even allowed the victim to call his relatives to inform them he was with the gunmen.

Police said they established the gunmen took Osman into a thicket where they shot him at close range in the forehead and abandoned his body there. He had two gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they recovered two spent cartridges from the murder scene.

The body was moved to the local mortuary for autopsy. Inter clan fighting at times lead to such retaliatory murder incidents, police say.

Meanwhile, police in Matungu, Kakamega County battled a group of protesters who were demanding justice in the murder of one Christopher Obetse.

The group raided Emakale police post and destroyed property as they demanded action to get those behind the August 13 murder.

The motive of the murder and those behind it are yet to be known, police said. The mob also demanded the transfer of about ten officers based at the police post.

They also stole valuables from the houses of some of the officers attached to the station. Police said they shot to the air to disperse the group. They also deployed teargas canisters to disperse the mob.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.

And a prison officer attached to the Isiolo GK Prisons was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle he was riding.

Police said the rider Jacob Mugambi hit a donkey before he landed into a ditch. He sustained fatal head injuries. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations after the August 13 incident.

On Wednesday, 11 people were killed in separate accidents in the country. They included five riders, four passengers and two pedestrians while 26 people were seriously injured and are nursing wounds in hospitals.