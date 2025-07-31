Man shot with an arrow in failed rustling in Nyamira

A 44-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after suspected bandits attacked him with an arrow in a village in Borabu, Nyamira County.

The victim was attacked after he raised an alarm as an unknown number of bandits raided his home on Thursday dawn in Ensabakwa, Esise area, police said.

The gang was targeting about ten cows in his compound when he confronted them while screaming for help. One of the attackers targeted him with an arrow shooting him in the chest.

Police said he was taken to the local hospital in serious condition as the gang escaped the scene.

Locals have complained about a slow return of cattle rustling incidents in the area amid calls for action to tame the trend.

Meanwhile, a suspected gunman was shot and killed in a clash between police and bandits in Suguta Marmar area, Samburu County.

The area is among those negatively affected by constant raids by bandits. Police said about seven gunmen raided the Lolmorok village and attacked a grazing field with a view of robbing the herders of their livestock.

The National Police Reserve and rangers in the area were alerted prompting a fierce shoot out. It was later established that one bandit was fatally shot.

The other gang members managed to escape the scene without stealing the livestock tey were targeting in the Wednesday drama, police said.

Police say they have enhanced operations in the area to tame the gang activities.

On Monday, a member of the National Police Reserve was shot and killed in an attack by suspected bandits in Doldol area, Laikipia County.

The incident at Seeki NPR camp also left four other officers with serious bullet wounds, police said. The gunmen targeted the camp late on Monday July 28 opening fire in Mukogodo area.

The NPR present fought back causing a two-hour standoff as they called for reinforcement. Police from Doldol police station arrived hours later to rescue the NPR. The attackers escaped the scene.

It was then discovered that James Kaiyok Kwale had been fatally wounded. The other four were rescued and rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.

This was after more personnel arrived at the scene and engaged the gunmen prompting them to retreat. The motive of the incident is yet to be known but police suspect there were other accomplices who were staging an attack elsewhere or driving away stolen animals.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures. The area is among those under an operation aimed at addressing banditry.

The bandits have rendered much of the north rift and neighbouring counties inhabitable as they attack for animals, which are at times sold in urban areas for meat.