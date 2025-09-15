Man stabbed and killed in robbery in Kayole

Detectives are looking for a gang that attacked and killed a man in a robbery incident in Kayole, Nairobi.

Bramwel Oduor died while being attended to in hospital on September 14, 2025. He had been confronted and stabbed in the neck the previous day as he walked home.

Police said he was rushed to hospital, where he died while being attended to.

The gang escaped after the incident in the Manna area, police said. Police said they have yet to establish what was stolen from the victim.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations. Detectives visited the scene and hospital as part of the probe into the murder and robbery incident.

Police usually advise robbery victims to cooperate with their attackers for their own safety.

Elsewhere, police are investigating murder where a body of a man was found on the roadside in Ntumu, Tharaka Nithi County.

The decomposed body was identified as that of Pius Mbae Kinyaki, 41. The body had deep cuts in the back of the neck, face and left leg and hand believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Police said the man was last seen in the area two days earlier on September 12 before the body was discovered in a thicket. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

And police in Machakos are investigating the murder of a 52-year-old man whose decomposed body was found in his residence in Machakos Town.

The body had no visible injuries when it was discovered, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

In Mwingi, Kitui County, a 38-year old woman was found dead in her house. The cause of the death is yet to be established and police said they are investigating the incident.