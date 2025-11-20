Man stabbed to death in altercation over suspicion of love triangle in Kasarani

A 34-year-old man was stabbed and killed in an altercation over suspicion of being involved in a love triangle in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Paul Maina had visited a woman’s house to fix some speakers that were not working.

As he was leaving, the woman’s boyfriend arrived on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, evening.

The boyfriend attacked the woman, accusing her of infidelity. She screamed for help, attracting the attention of Maina, who had just left.

According to the police, Maina rushed back in an attempt to separate the fighting couple. It was then that the boyfriend reached for a knife and stabbed Maina in the chest and stomach.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the assailant escaped the scene and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. The deceased’s family was informed of the same and was left devastated. The woman whose house he had visited to fix the speaker was shaken and was later interrogated as part of the probe into the murder, police said.

She denied the man was involved in a love relationship with her as claimed by the boyfriend. Police revisited the scene as part of the probe into the murder.

The police are investigating the murder and the hunt for the man linked to the same continued on Thursday.

Such murder incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them.

Police advise against such killings. There is a homicide unit that is addressing murder incidents in the country and reports there are at least eight cases reported daily.

Most of them are linked to love triangles, land or money.

Some of the incidents are pending unsolved for now.