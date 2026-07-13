Man withdraws complaint over HIV healing reports, cites Christian forgiveness

Peter Oyan, a follower of Prophet Dr. David Owuor and the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, has withdrawn a complaint he lodged against a television broadcaster over reports questioning his testimony that he was healed of HIV.

The withdrawal was announced on July 12, by his legal team led by lawyer Danstan Omari, who said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) accepted Oyan’s request to discontinue the matter after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the lawyers, Oyan lodged the complaint on February 8, 2026, seeking legal redress over reports that questioned his HIV diagnosis and subsequent testimony that he later tested HIV-negative after attending a prayer meeting led by Prophet Owuor.

“The complaint was made for purposes of seeking legal redress, establishing the truth regarding his documented medical history and protecting his reputation from what he believed to be a false and misleading publication,” Omari said in a press statement.

The lawyers said the DCI obtained court orders allowing investigators to access Oyan’s medical records, including the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP) Antiretroviral Therapy register at Rumuruti Sub-County Hospital.

According to the statement, the investigations established that Oyan was enrolled in the Ministry of Health HIV programme on May 3, 2012, and commenced antiretroviral therapy.

“The register confirmed factually that Peter Oyan was enrolled into HIV care on 3rd May 2012,” the statement said.

Omari said investigators also escorted Oyan, his wife and daughter to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), where DNA-PCR tests were conducted.

“Upon completion of the examinations, the results confirmed that Peter Oyan, his wife and his daughter all tested HIV negative,” the lawyers said.

The statement further said investigators recorded statements from healthcare workers involved in Oyan’s treatment, including Jackson Ekai, who, according to the lawyers, diagnosed Oyan with HIV in 2012.

The lawyers said Ekai confirmed that Oyan later returned to the health facility after attending a prayer meeting led by Prophet Owuor in Eldoret in April 2014, where prayers were offered for the sick, and subsequent tests indicated he was HIV-negative.

During July 12’s briefing, another follower of Prophet Owuor, Millicent Awino, also shared her testimony.

She said she had previously tested HIV-positive and had been advised to begin antiretroviral treatment before later testing HIV-negative.

According to the legal team, her medication was subsequently discontinued after further medical assessment.

Despite the investigations, Oyan chose not to pursue the complaint.

“As a practising Christian, Peter Oyan believes that while the law provides remedies for injury to one’s reputation, the Christian faith equally calls believers to exercise forgiveness where reconciliation is possible,” the statement said.

The lawyers added that Oyan’s decision “should not be interpreted as an admission that the publications made were accurate, justified or truthful” but was instead founded on “Christian conviction to forgive, to reconcile and to move forward in peace.”

The matter attracted public attention after a television investigation earlier this year questioned Oyan’s testimony that he had been diagnosed with HIV before later testing HIV-negative.

The reports examined medical records and other documentation relating to his account, prompting Oyan to file the complaint with the DCI.

The legal team said Oyan now considers the matter concluded and appealed to the public, the media and all stakeholders to allow it to rest “in the spirit of truth, reconciliation, forgiveness and Christian love.”

“His decision is guided by the teachings of Holy Scripture: Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:32,” said Omari.