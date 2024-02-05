Manchester United Dominate West Ham with 3-0 Victory

Manchester United secured an impressive 3-0 victory against West Ham United, marking their fourth win in five games in 2024. This triumph extends the Red Devils’ unbeaten head-to-head record at Old Trafford to an impressive 16 league games.

The match kicked off with intense back-and-forth play, keeping both goalkeepers, Alphonse Areola and André Onana, on their toes. Areola made a crucial save from a long-range effort by Bruno Fernandes, while Onana had to dive low to deny Ben Johnson’s shot. Manchester United took the lead when Casemiro intercepted the ball in the Hammers’ half, setting up Rasmus Højlund, who skillfully maneuvered past Nayef Aguerd to score from the edge of the box.

Despite falling behind, David Moyes’ West Ham responded strongly, but they couldn’t find an immediate equalizer. Manchester United almost doubled their lead just before halftime when Højlund narrowly missed from a tight angle. A goalkeeping change for West Ham in the second half saw Łukasz Fabiański replacing the injured Areola, but he conceded a goal within four minutes as Alejandro Garnacho’s shot deflected off Aguerd.

While United sought a third goal, they left themselves vulnerable at the back, with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen coming close to capitalizing. However, Diogo Dalot’s last-minute block thwarted the opportunity. In the final half-hour, Manchester United’s defense showcased a solid performance, laying the foundation for their victory. Scott McTominay’s forward drive in the 85th minute resulted in Garnacho scoring his second goal of the game, securing a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Despite defensive challenges this season, Manchester United’s defense held strong in the latter stages of the match, earning them their third clean sheet in 12 home league games. This victory keeps them in contention for a top-four finish, with only eight points separating them from fourth-place Aston Villa. The Red Devils are on track for a successful season under Erik ten Hag’s leadership.