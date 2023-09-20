in NEWS

Man’s Body Found in a Sitting Position in Makeshift in Sunton, Nairobi

FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a sitting position in a kiosk in Sunton area, Nairobi.

The man seems to have been strangled elsewhere and his body taken to the makeshift where it was found on Tuesday, police said.

He was identified as Maina Wairimu, 19. Police were alerted by bodaboda riders at Garage area that a body had been found in a kiosk.

The riders said they had gone to the makeshift as they sought a place to relieve themselves when they stumbled on the body which had stayed there for an unknown time.

The man’s body was in a sitting position when it was discovered and had several cane lashes. A sisal rope that is believed to have been used in strangling the man was found at the scene.

Police concluded the man was killed elsewhere and the body ferried to the scene. The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which a passenger collapsed and died along Thika Highway near Garden City area.

Other passengers reported the victim was waiting to board a matatu to the city centre when he collapsed and died.

He was rushed to the nearby Neema Uhai Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The case of the death is yet to be known, police said adding an autopsy is planned on the body as part of the probe into the same.

In Bahati, Nairobi, the body of one Peter Gichuru, 53 was found in his house long after he had died.

The cause of the death is under probe.

The body was moved to the mortuary following the Monday evening incident. Cases of sudden deaths are on the rise in the country.

