Man’s body found on roadside after murder on Jogoo Road

Police are investigating murder in an incident where the body of a man was found on Friday night on the roadside along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

The man seemed to have been hit by a stone at the scene and left to die.

Police said they were called to the scene opposite Citam church, where they found the body lying with blood oozing from the nose, ears and mouth.

Bloodstained stones were found next to the body and the motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

It is not clear if he was a victim of mob injustice, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Rioma, Marani, Kisii County, a 28-year-old man was found dead in his house after a suspected murder.

The body of Duke Oroba was found lying on the floor with deep wounds in the neck and left side of the head.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kataloni, Machakos County, a man was found dead on the roadside with his motorcycle lying few meters away.

The motorcycle’s battery and radio were missing and it is believed he was killed at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification, autopsy and investigations.

In Mwala, Machakos County, one Kyalo Ndunge, 29 was found dead in his house. The cause of the death was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. It is suspected that the man was targeted after he resisted the robbery on his motorcycle.

Police said they are hunting for the suspects behind the incident.