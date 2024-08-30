Man’s body found on roadside in Lucky Summer, Nairobi 

The body of a 25 year old man was found on the roadside in Nairobi’s Lucky summer area.

The discovery was made on Thursday morning long after the victim had died at Hussein Bridge.

Police visited the scene and the body was identified as one of Sylvester Omondi and had blood oozing from the left side of the head.

Police said the rest of the body remained intact.

The body was moved to city morgue waiting autopsy.

In Kasarani area, one Kano Njoroge died by suicide in a bizarre incident.

Police said the deceased had been enjoying drinks with his friends in his house when he suddenly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed himself in the thigh.

Those present rushed him to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had raptured his thigh nerve which caused bleeding.

Police said they visited and a kitchen knife with blood stains was recovered.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere, a 20 year old man drowned as he swam in stagnant water in Mihang’o, Utawala area, Nairobi.

The incident happened at an abandoned quarry, police said of the Thursday August 29 tragedy within Humanitarian Peace Support School dumping site.

Witnesses said the victim fell into the deep side of the water and drowned.

Police were called to the scene and managed to recover the body and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.