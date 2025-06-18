Ex-CJ Maraga condemns shooting of hawker during protests in Nairobi

Former Chief Justice David Maraga condemned the shooting of a facemask hawker identified as Boniface Kariuki during Tuesday’s protests by a police officer at close range in Nairobi.

Kariuki was accosted by two cops while selling masks to protesters, during which one of the cops fired at him. Maraga said the act by the officers involved was inhumane.

“Boniface Kariuki was shot point-blank, cold, without a drop of humanity,” he said.

The city mask vendor was on Tuesday night operated on at the Kenyatta National Hospital. His status was not clear on Wednesday.

Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth visited the hospital on Tuesday night and confirmed that a neurosurgical team operated on the patient.

The hawker was shot during demonstrations in the Nairobi CBD that turned chaotic as protesters clashed with police. The protests were linked to growing calls for accountability following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Maraga said that as a result of using ‘rogue operatives’ and goons, at least 22 people were reported from the protests.

“The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR), an independent national human rights institution established by the Kenyan Constitution and the KNCHR Act under Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, has, as of this evening, recorded twenty-two casualties of shootings and violent attacks that happened across the country today.”

The former Chief Justice, however, commended Kenyan youths for their unwavering pursuit of justice and accountability.

He insisted that their efforts and sacrifices are not in vain.

“We celebrate the bravery and relentless pursuit of justice and accountability that have been fervently led by the young people of Kenya. The present and future of this country lie in your hands, and we are here to walk this journey with you, collaboratively and with empathy and solidarity.

Your efforts are not in vain. Your sacrifice, resilience, creativity, and relentless pursuit of justice and the rule of law are inspiring. We stand with you as you push for a new Kenya. We celebrate you; we applaud you,” Maraga said.

The police officer behind the shooting was identified as Masinde Barasa of QRU. He was arrested ahead of planned arraignment.

The victim was shot in the head outside Imenti House during the protests.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said the National Police Service (NPS) had noted with great concern, an incident involving shooting of an unarmed civilian by a police officer using an anti-riot shotgun, within the Nairobi Central Business District.

“Following this incident, the Inspector-General National Police Service ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the involved officer. The said police officer has since been arrested.”

“Furthermore, NPS has noted a group of goons armed with crude weapons, in today’s protests within the CBD.

The Service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings. Such individuals will be handled firmly, according to the law. Consequently, investigations have commenced to identify and deal with the criminals accordingly.

The victim was taken to hospital and he is receiving medical attention,” said Muchiri.