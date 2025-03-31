Former CJ Maraga tells off pro-Matiangi band, says he has right to vie for top seat 

Former Chief Justice David Maraga says Kenyans want an electoral body chaired by credible officials.

He thus vouched for a process that is above censure in selecting the right person to chair the commission.

“We believe the selection is going to be credible and fair. Kenyans want honest process that would give them a credible commission.because they want a free and fair election,” he said.

Maraga was speaking at the Kisii Parish Sunday where he fellowshipped with the Catholic faithful.

The visit to Kisii was the first since he started the ‘conversations with Kenyans’ about leadership.

On Saturday, he visited Migori and Homabay Counties and fellowshipped with Seventh Day Adventist faithful in churches in the area.

In Kisii, Maraga also dismissed claims that he was a state project out to check the wave by former interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

“There is actually time to wait and judge if I am a state project or not,” he said.

Later, he attended a burial in Gesima, Nyamira County rumping up his bid for presidency.

At the burial, the retired CJ urged for tolerance as leaders jostling for seats ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Kenya is an open political market free for all who want to seek political seats.”

He also rejected the tag that he was a traitor.

“Currently we just having conversations with all our people across the divide… If they would like someone else is the right candidate so be it,” stated Maraga.

The polls, he said, were still far and the question about whether who would be at the ballot or not should not bother Kenyans at the moment.

“The elections are far, some questions will get their answers later. Right now we are having conversations, if you ask me now i can tell you I am the better candidate, others will point the other and say he is the right one,at the end of the day the answer lies with the Kenyans,” he told journalists.

Tactfully, he told the residents in Nyamira that he was not anti Matiangi.

He however said each Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie without being viewed as a spoiler for the other.

Early Rigoma MCA Nyambega Gisesa who is also the Chair United Progressive Alliance Party had told Maraga to step down for Matiang’i.

In response, Maraga told Gisesa to concentrate in giving the Nyamira people an opportunity to enjoy devolution.

He said the ongoing divisions between the executive and the assembly were a political eye sore only helping in derailing development.