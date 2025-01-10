Maranda Registers Sterling Performance In 2024 KCSE

Maranda high school in Siaya county registered a sterling performance in the 2024 KCSE results released Thursday with 56 straight As.

An exuberant Chief Principal Dr Edwin Namachanja said the school has registered a mean of 9.6 up from 9.5 which they achieved in 2023.

Dr Namachanja disclosed that a total of 562 candidates sat last year’s exams with 150 students scoring grade A-,131(B+),104(B),67( and 30 students scoring C+.

He revealed that the number of students who scored A plains of 84 points has increased to 7 up from 5 who attained the same feat last year.

The principal stated that through the hard work of teachers and other stakeholders in the school they have been able to achieve 95.7 percent direct university entry grades.

Dr Namachanja attributed the sterling performance of the school to discipline among students and early completion of the syllabus by dedicated teachers which allowed for thorough revision.

The principal disclosed that the school has been able to curb cases of indiscipline among students which was previously on the rise and created conducive learning atmosphere for the students leading to improved results.

It was joy and jubilation for Derrick Kipngeno, a 2024 KCSE candidate at Maranda who had coincidentally travelled to the school from Eldoret to get recommendations for a scholarship opportunity abroad when he learnt that he had scored grade A of 82 points.

Kipngeno said that he had no idea that the results would be announced on the same day he was travelling to his former school but when he was informed of the release, he immediately sent a text to KNEC which gave him the positive feedback.

“I am elated and I can say I expected good results only that I did not know they would be released today,” said Kipngeno who dreams of pursuing Computer Science course at Harvard University and working with tech giants Apple and Microsoft companies.

He attributed his good grades to hard work, cooperation between teachers, students and parents as well as integrity among the students.

“We had a motto; “with integrity it can only get better” and that is why we were able to improve on previous year’s results,” he said.