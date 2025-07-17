Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich suspended by AIU for doping

Marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following a positive doping test for a banned diuretic, Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

The AIU confirmed that a sample collected from the Kenyan on March 14, 2025, tested positive for the substance at an estimated concentration of 3800 ng/mL, far above WADA’s reporting threshold of 20 ng/mL.

“Chepng’etich was notified and interviewed in person by the AIU in Kenya on April 16 and complied with requests regarding our investigation,” said AIU Head Brett Clothier.

“When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code. Chepng’etich was not provisionally suspended at the time of notification. However, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.”

After months of follow-up, Clothier confirmed: “The AIU today issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”

Chepng’etich now has the right to a hearing before a Disciplinary Tribunal. The AIU has stated it will not comment further until the case is resolved.

Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), which is commonly used to treat fluid retention and high blood pressure, is classified under WADA’s S5 category of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited at all times.

Diuretics are often abused to mask the presence of other performance-enhancing substances.

If found guilty, Chepng’etich could face a standard ban of two years, subject to reduction or increase based on the case circumstances.

This would be a setback for the rising star.