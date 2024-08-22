Marco Joseph of Zabron Singers Passes Away After Sudden Heart Attack

Marco Joseph, a member of the Zabron Singers, passed away on Wednesday night at the Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment. The news was confirmed by fellow group member Japhet Zabron.

Our CEO, Dr. @EzekielMutua, the Board, Staff, and Management of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, express our heartfelt condolences to the Zabron Singers, as well as to the family, friends, and fans of the late Marco Joseph, the lead singer of the Zabron Singers. pic.twitter.com/t0p9oOo3wW — Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) (@TheMCSK) August 22, 2024

Mr. Zabron revealed that Joseph’s death was the result of a sudden heart attack that began last Sunday.

“He was not suffering from any other condition besides the sudden attack,” Mr. Zabron told a Daily News reporter.

Before joining the Zabron Singers, Joseph had recorded several popular songs, including “Ni Wewe,” “Tofauti,” and “Daktari.”

While he recorded many gospel songs, it was “Upo Single” and “Mkono wa Bwana” that gained widespread recognition for the group, both within Tanzania and internationally.

The group’s hit song “Mkono wa Bwana” was prominently featured in Dr. William Ruto’s presidential campaign in Kenya last year, and the Zabron Singers were invited to perform at his inauguration as Kenya’s President.