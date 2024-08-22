Close Menu
    Marco Joseph of Zabron Singers Passes Away After Sudden Heart Attack

    Marco Joseph

    Marco Joseph, a member of the Zabron Singers, passed away on Wednesday night at the Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment. The news was confirmed by fellow group member Japhet Zabron.

    Mr. Zabron revealed that Joseph’s death was the result of a sudden heart attack that began last Sunday.

    “He was not suffering from any other condition besides the sudden attack,” Mr. Zabron told a Daily News reporter.

    Before joining the Zabron Singers, Joseph had recorded several popular songs, including “Ni Wewe,” “Tofauti,” and “Daktari.”

    While he recorded many gospel songs, it was “Upo Single” and “Mkono wa Bwana” that gained widespread recognition for the group, both within Tanzania and internationally.

    The group’s hit song “Mkono wa Bwana” was prominently featured in Dr. William Ruto’s presidential campaign in Kenya last year, and the Zabron Singers were invited to perform at his inauguration as Kenya’s President.

