Tragedy As Speeding Car Kills Three Pedestrians In Mariakani, Kilifi County

At least three pedestrians were killed after a speeding car ploughed through a crowded pedestrian walk along Mariakani-Kaloleni road, Kilifi County, police said.

Police said the accident happened on Christmas Day at about 5 am. This is as many locals in Mariakani Township walked to various destinations.

Three other pedestrians were seriously wounded in the accident that happened near Dam Hotel.

Police said the deceased include a woman and two men.

Three others were injured and the driver were rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

It is not clear what caused the accident, police said.

This comes amid operations to address accidents that are on the rise.

More than 4,000 Kenyans are killed annually in accidents in the country, which also leave thousands with serious injuries and with negative effects on families.

The accident comes days after another one on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road left at least seven people dead.

More than 30 other people were injured in the accident.