Marjorie Taylor Greene, the American politician and far-right conspiracy theorist, has a net worth of $700,000. Despite her relatively modest financial standing, Greene has garnered significant attention for her controversial rhetoric and extremist beliefs. From her ascent to Congress to her tumultuous tenure in the political arena, delve into the financial journey of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the controversies that define her public image.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth $700,000 Date of Birth May 27, 1974 Place of Birth Milledgeville, Georgia Nationality American Profession Politician

Early Life

Born on May 27, 1974, in Milledgeville, Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s journey into politics was shaped by her upbringing and education. After attending South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Greene pursued higher education at the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1996. Despite her academic achievements, Greene’s foray into the political arena would be marked by controversy and divisiveness.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Career

Following her education, Marjorie Taylor Greene embarked on a career in business, initially taking on roles within her father’s company, Taylor Commercial. From 2007 to 2011, she served as the company’s CFO, honing her skills in finance and management. However, Greene’s transition into politics marked a significant turning point in her professional trajectory.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Political Controversies

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s entry into the political sphere was marred by controversy, as she quickly gained notoriety for her extremist views and promotion of conspiracy theories.

Elected to the US House of Representatives to serve Georgia’s 14th congressional district in 2021, Greene faced backlash for her inflammatory rhetoric, which included white supremacist, anti-Semitic, and violent sentiments. Her dissemination of baseless conspiracies about mass shootings and election fraud further fueled public outrage, leading to her removal from all committee roles by the House of Representatives.

Responses to Behavior

Throughout her tenure in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has faced condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans for her divisive rhetoric and promotion of conspiracy theories. In February 2021, the House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all her committee assignments, reflecting bipartisan concern over her conduct. Additionally, Greene’s social media presence has been marred by controversy, with Twitter suspending her account permanently in January 2022 due to her dissemination of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Personal Life

Outside of her political career, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal life has also attracted attention. Married to Perry Greene since 1995, the couple shares three children. However, their marriage faced challenges in 2022 when Perry filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. Additionally, Greene’s religious beliefs have played a significant role in her life, as evidenced by her rebaptism into the evangelical North Point Community Church in 2011.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth

Marjorie Taylor Greene net worth of $700,000. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s impact on American politics has been far-reaching and contentious.